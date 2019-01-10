Yankees' Greg Bird: Avoids arbitration

Bird agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Aside from an impressive September, Bird disappointed in 2018, posting a .199/.286/.386 line with 11 homers and 38 RBI in 82 games. The 26-year-old slugger was ultimately supplanted by Luke Voit at first base towards the end of the season, and is on track to open the season as a reserve unless he wins his job back in camp.

