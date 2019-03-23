Yankees' Greg Bird: Back in action Saturday
Bird (elbow) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Bird suffered a scare earlier this week when he was hit in the right elbow by a pitch Wednesday, but follow-up X-rays fortunately cleared him of any structural damage. After taking a couple days off to manage the soreness in his elbow, Bird will check back into the starting nine and doesn't look to be in any peril of missing Opening Day. Bird and Luke Voit have been battling for the starting first-base role throughout the spring, but with Aaron Hicks (back) slated to begin the season on the injured list, there should be room on the Opening Day roster for both power hitters.
