Yankees' Greg Bird: Blasts first spring homer
Bird went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.
Bird put the Yankees up 4-0 in the first inning with his three-run shot off Michael Fulmer. The 26-year-old is now 3-for-5 with a double and a homer through three games this spring. He'll need to keep it up if he wants to reclaim his starting gig from Luke Voit before the start of the season.
