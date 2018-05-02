Yankees' Greg Bird: Close to beginning rehab assignment

Manager Aaron Boone said Bird (ankle) could begin playing rehab games within the week, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Bird has been sidelined all season after undergoing ankle surgery at the end of March. His ankle has apparently been responding well to increased activity -- he recently participated in hitting drills on the field for the first time since surgery -- and he could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future if he continues to progress without any setbacks.