Yankees' Greg Bird: Could be back by late August

The Yankees' medical staff believes that Bird (ankle) could return from the 60-day disabled list in the second half of August, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The Yankees probably won't have an accurate read on Bird's return date until he's able to resume baseball activity following his recovery from July 18 ankle surgery, but Olney's report nonetheless qualifies as good news for the first baseman, who was initially thought to be facing a six-week recovery timetable. The team addressed its long-term void at first base earlier this month by acquiring Todd Frazier from the White Sox to serve as the everyday third baseman, allowing Chase Headley to move across the diamond and work in a platoon with Garrett Cooper. If Bird progresses quickly from surgery and performs well during a rehab assignment, he could enter the playing-time picture at first base, though it's unlikely he'd be deployed in an everyday role.