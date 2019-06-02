Yankees' Greg Bird: Could face live pitching soon

Bird (foot) is headed to Tampa Bay, where he will begin to run and may face live pitching, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Bird had been running on an "anti-gravity" treadmill earlier in the week and has also progressed to hitting off a tee and participating in fielding drills. Though he noted his progress was slower than he had anticipated, Bird will head to Tampa to run outside and potentially face live pitching later this week. There's still no timeline for his return.