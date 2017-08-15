Yankees' Greg Bird: Could return next week
Bird (ankle) said he hopes to be back with the Yankees sometime next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Bird will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, and he is scheduled to play five innings at first base in his first appearance. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since May, so although he's optimistic he can return next week, it's possible he'll need a little more time to get back up to speed before rejoining the Yankees. Either way, it appears the big first baseman is finally nearing a return.
