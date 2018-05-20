Yankees' Greg Bird: Could return this week

Manager Aaron Boone reported Sunday that Bird (ankle) could be activated from the disabled list "sometime within the next week," Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bird has not appeared in a game this season after being forced to undergo ankle surgery in March. He's played in eight minor-league rehab games thus far and could make his way back to the majors in the coming days. The Yankees open a three game series against the Rangers on Monday and then are off Thursday before returning home Friday to take on the Angels.