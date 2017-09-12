Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Day-to-day with back spasms

Bird is day-to-day with back spasms, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports Monday.

With lefty Blake Snell taking the hill Tuesday for the Rays, Bird was likely to ride the bench anyway. With the back spasms added to the equations, the Yankees will almost certainly go with Chase Headley at first base instead and let Bird rest until Wednesday.

