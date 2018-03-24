Yankees' Greg Bird: Dealing with sore foot

Bird was scratched from Saturday's game due to a sore right foot, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bird was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning prior to his at-bat. He will be evaluated by a doctor Saturday afternoon to determine the severity of this injury. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. In the event that Bird misses some time, Neil Walker or Austin Romine will likely fill in at first base.