Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: DFA'd by Yankees

Bird (foot) was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.

Bird was limited to 10 games in 2019 after tearing his left plantar fascia in mid-April. The 27-year-old is expected to play in the Dominican Winter League, which will be his first game action since suffering the injury. Luke Voit is set to enter the 2020 campaign as New York's starting first baseman.

More News
Our Latest Stories