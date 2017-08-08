Yankees' Greg Bird: Eyeing rehab assignment next week

Bird (ankle) is hoping to head out on a rehab assignment sometime next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bird continues to be encouraged by his progress, as he was able to do work in the field for the first time during his rehab Tuesday. He'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities over the next week, and if all goes well, he'll hopefully be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime after the Yankees' upcoming homestand.