Yankees' Greg Bird: Eyeing rehab assignment next week
Bird (ankle) is hoping to head out on a rehab assignment sometime next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Bird continues to be encouraged by his progress, as he was able to do work in the field for the first time during his rehab Tuesday. He'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities over the next week, and if all goes well, he'll hopefully be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime after the Yankees' upcoming homestand.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...