Yankees' Greg Bird: Gets breather for Game 2 of doubleheader

Bird is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Bird will give way to Tyler Austin at first base for the second game of Monday's twin bill after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer during the Yankees' Game 1 win. The 25-year-old is now hitting .241/.313/.586 with two homers and four RBI in seven games after missing nearly two months at the start of the season with an ankle injury.