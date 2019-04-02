Yankees' Greg Bird: Gets work at 3B

Bird did some early work at third base prior to Tuesday's game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

With Miguel Andujar (torn labrum) out indefinitely, the Yankees asked Bird to get some reps in at the hot corner in case they need an emergency option. He said he hasn't played third base since high school, and the Yankees should have enough warm bodies to cover for Andujar, so this is unlikely to lead to added positional eligibility.