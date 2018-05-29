Yankees' Greg Bird: Goes deep Monday

Bird went 2-for-4 with a home run in Monday's loss to the Astros.

Bird struck for a solo homer in the seventh inning, but the Astros added to their lead in the eighth to essentially put the game away. Since returning from injury, Bird is 3-for-11 with a home run and two RBI. He figures to continue to settle in at the plate in the second game of the series Tuesday.

