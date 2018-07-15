Yankees' Greg Bird: Goes deep Saturday

Bird went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Indians.

Bird took Mike Clevinger deep in the sixth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has gone 9-for-28 with three home runs, five runs scored and 12 RBI. However, he hasn't been able to put together consistent success this season, likely due to his struggles against lefties and relatively high strikeout rate.

