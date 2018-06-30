Yankees' Greg Bird: Goes yard twice Friday

Bird went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman had gone 5-for-33 (.152) with only a single RBI in his prior 13 games, but Bird smashed out of his slump with authority Friday. He's still only slashing .204/.315/.452 with five homers in 29 games, but this performance could be a sign that he's finally shaken all the rust out of his swing after his long layoff to begin the season.