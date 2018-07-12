Yankees' Greg Bird: Grand slam in win

Bird went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Bird broke the game open in the third inning with his grand slam that hit off the foul pole in right to give the Yankees a five-run lead. It's taken a while for the 25-year-old to get going after missing the bulk of the opening two months, but he's now riding a five-game hitting streak and has driven in eight runs over the past two games.