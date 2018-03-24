Yankees' Greg Bird: Headed for MRI
Bird will undergo an MRI on his sore right foot Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
Bird was removed from Saturday's spring game in the first inning prior to his at-bat after experiencing discomfort in his foot. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known once his test results are disclosed. This will be a situation to monitor with Opening Day rapidly approaching, especially given an ankle issue kept Bird sidelined for much of the 2017 season.
