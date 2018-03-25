Yankees' Greg Bird: Headed to see specialist
An MRI on Bird's right foot Saturday revealed inflammation.
Bird exited Saturday's spring game with a sore right foot and was subsequently taken for an X-ray and CT scan. While his initial test results only revealed inflammation, Bird is scheduled to see a foot specialist Monday to make sure he isn't dealing with anything more problematic. This will certainly be a situation to monitor seeing as the 25-year-old was sidelined for much of 2017 with an ankle injury, and Erik Boland of Newsday reports his current issue is in the same area. Boland also noted that general manager Brian Cashman seemed concerned about the issue, stating, "I'm worries about it, to be honest." Expect an update on Bird's status following his examination Monday.
More News
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...