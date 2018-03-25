Yankees' Greg Bird: Headed to see specialist

An MRI on Bird's right foot Saturday revealed inflammation.

Bird exited Saturday's spring game with a sore right foot and was subsequently taken for an X-ray and CT scan. While his initial test results only revealed inflammation, Bird is scheduled to see a foot specialist Monday to make sure he isn't dealing with anything more problematic. This will certainly be a situation to monitor seeing as the 25-year-old was sidelined for much of 2017 with an ankle injury, and Erik Boland of Newsday reports his current issue is in the same area. Boland also noted that general manager Brian Cashman seemed concerned about the issue, stating, "I'm worries about it, to be honest." Expect an update on Bird's status following his examination Monday.