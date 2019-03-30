Yankees' Greg Bird: Heads to bench

Bird is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Bird drew the start at first base Thursday in the Yankees' Opening Day win but endured an up-and-down day, striking out in his first three plate appearances before connecting on a solo home run. The 26-year-old should still have a fairly clear path to an everyday role while Aaron Hicks (back) is on the injured list, but his absence from the lineup Saturday will open up a start for utility man DJ LeMahieu.