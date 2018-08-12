Yankees' Greg Bird: Hits bench versus lefty Sunday

Bird is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The 25-year-old has just a .467 OPS over the past 14 games, so he'll head to the bench for a day off with lefty Martin Perez hurling for Texas. Luke Voit will fill in for Bird at first base for the afternoon.

