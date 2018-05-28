Yankees' Greg Bird: Hitting cleanup Monday

Bird will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bird batted out of the No. 6 and 7 spots in his first two games of the season, but he'll move into the heart of the order with slugger Giancarlo Stanton getting the day off in the series opener. Though Stanton went 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts in the Yankees' series with the Angels over the weekend, it's not expected that he'll be at risk of a move down the order, so look for Bird to drop back to the lower third of the lineup Tuesday.