Yankees' Greg Bird: Hitting sixth in season debut

Bird is starting at first base and hitting sixth Saturday against the Angels.

Bird will be sandwiched between Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar in his 2018 big-league debut. He went 8-for-29 with a trio of homers and a 10:11 BB:K across 12 minor-league rehab games. Injuries have long been a hindrance to Bird, but he's shown flashes of his talent and will look to prove he can contribute to an already potent Yankees lineup when healthy.