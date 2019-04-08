Yankees' Greg Bird: In Monday lineup

Bird is in the lineup for the Yankees on Monday, batting sixth and playing first base against the Astros, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Bird slots back in the lineup for this tilt with Houston after sitting out Sunday. The 26-year-old lefty will man first base as he looks to improve on his 5-for-22 start to the season, although he'll have a tough assignment as the Yankees are taking on Houston ace Justin Verlander.