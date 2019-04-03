Yankees' Greg Bird: In Wednesday lineup
Bird is hitting sixth and playing first base for Wednesday's contest against Detroit.
Bird sat out Tuesday after drawing two straight starts, but is back in the lineup Wednesday and will look to get on track after notching just two hits in first 11 at-bats. He'll start at first base in this contest, but has reportedly taken reps at third base with Miguel Andujar (shoulder) on the injured list, so if he's deemed capable of playing the position, there's a chance Bird could see at-bats while manning the hot corner on days when the Yankees want to rest new regular starter D.J. LeMahieu.
