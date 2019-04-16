Yankees' Greg Bird: Joins crowded New York injured list

The Yankees placed Bird on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left plantar fascia tear.

Bird's move to the IL comes as a surprise after there were no reports that he picked up an injury during the Yankees' series with the White Sox over the weekend. With the 26-year-old becoming the 12th member of the Yankees' injured list, Mike Ford was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to afford the club another first-base/designated-hitter type. It's unclear if the Yankees expect Bird to miss only the minimum 10 days or if a longer-term absence is in the cards.

