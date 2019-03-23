Yankees' Greg Bird: Late scratch from lineup
Bird (elbow) was scratched from the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
He'll be replaced by Chris Gittens, who will man first base and bat eighth. Per Erik Boland of Newsday, Bird completed batting practice earlier Saturday without any apparent issues, so the expectation was that he had made a full recovery from the sore elbow he sustained after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. The Yankees may have just been taking a precautionary approach with Bird, who is tentatively slated to pay in the team's Grapefruit League finale Sunday versus the Twins.
