Yankees' Greg Bird: Launches sixth home run Saturday

Bird went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Bird smashed his sixth home run of the season to give the Yankees a fifth-inning lead they'd never relinquish. Unfortunately, it was his first home run of the month, and across the board, his numbers haven't provided much use to fantasy managers.

