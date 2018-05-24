Yankees' Greg Bird: Likely returns Saturday

Bird (ankle) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list for Saturday's game against the Angels, the New York Daily News reports.

Bird underwent ankle surgery in late March and is still looking to make his 2018 debut for the Yankees. The 25-year-old played in four consecutive games in his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week with no apparent issue. Bird would face right-hander Jaime Barria if he is in the starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday.