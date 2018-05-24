Yankees' Greg Bird: Likely returns Saturday
Bird (ankle) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list for Saturday's game against the Angels, the New York Daily News reports.
Bird underwent ankle surgery in late March and is still looking to make his 2018 debut for the Yankees. The 25-year-old played in four consecutive games in his rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week with no apparent issue. Bird would face right-hander Jaime Barria if he is in the starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday.
More News
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Weekend return possible•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Could return this week•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Progressing through rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Logs three at-bats in simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...