Yankees' Greg Bird: Logs three at-bats in simulated game
Bird (ankle) served as the designated hitter Monday in an extended spring training game, going 1-for-3 with two walks, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
It marked Bird's first game action of any kind since undergoing surgery to repair his right ankle March 27. Yankees skipper Aaron Boone previously suggested that Bird would require around 10-to-14 days of minor-league rehab games before returning from the 10-day disabled list, so expect the 25-year-old to suit up for another extended spring game or two before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. If Bird's ankle doesn't prove to be a concern defensively at first base and he picks up the requisite at-bats to regain his timing at the plate, he should be activated before the end of May. Tyler Austin's playing time would likely be threatened most once Bird is back in the fold for the Yankees.
