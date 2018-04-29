Yankees' Greg Bird: Making progress in hitting drills

Bird (ankle) participated in hitting drills Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

This marked the first time that Bird has hit on the field since undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur from his ankle. Although bird is on track to come off the DL during his original 6-8 week timeframe, a more definitive date should come into focus as his level of activity increases.

