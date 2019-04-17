Yankees' Greg Bird: May be out 4-to-6 weeks
The Yankees are hopeful Bird (foot) can return from the 10-day injured list in 4-to-6 weeks, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Beyond ruling Bird out for more than the minimum 10 days, the Yankees haven't officially confirmed an estimated recovery timeline for the first baseman, who will be confined to a walking boot for the remainder of April. The Yankees should offer a more formal update on Bird's outlook once the boot is removed, but the team probably won't be aggressive in rushing the 26-year-old back from the injured list before mid-May given his poor performance prior to getting hurt in addition to his career-long durability concerns.
