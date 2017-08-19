Yankees' Greg Bird: May not return until next weekend
Bird (ankle) is doubtful to rejoin the Yankees by Sunday and he may not return until after their upcoming series against the Tigers, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Although Bird is closing in on his much-anticipated return to the Yankees after a lengthy rehab from an ankle injury, the club won't rush him back until he's fully ready. With that, Bird might not be back with the Yankees until next weekend's series against the Mariners. The Yankees figure to continue platooning Chase Headley, Todd Frazier, and Tyler Austin at first base until Bird's ready to return.
