Yankees' Greg Bird: Not returning Friday

Bird (ankle) will not return for Friday's game against the Mariners, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

The Yankees will keep Bird down at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for at least one more day with lefty Ariel Miranda due up for Seattle in the series opener. Bird hit just .100/.250/.200 with one home run over the first month of the season, but he was playing through a bone bruise in his ankle. It will be interesting to see what he can do now that he's finally back near full strength.

