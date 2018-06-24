Yankees' Greg Bird: Not starting Sunday

Bird is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

Bird has been poor since coming off the disabled list in late May, hitting just .193/.295/.398. That line is not far off the .190/.288/.422 line he posted in 48 games for the Yankees last season, not a productive enough performance for a first baseman. Neil Walker will start in his place Sunday.

