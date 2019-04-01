Yankees' Greg Bird: Occupying cleanup spot

Bird will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Tigers.

In the wake of the Yankees' surprising placement of Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, Bird will move into primary real estate in the batting order. It's worth noting that another key middle-of-lineup bat in Miguel Andujar is receiving Monday off for rest, so Bird isn't a lock to stick as the cleanup hitter for the duration of Stanton's absence.