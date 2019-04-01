Yankees' Greg Bird: Occupying cleanup spot
Bird will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Tigers.
In the wake of the Yankees' surprising placement of Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, Bird will move into primary real estate in the batting order. It's worth noting that another key middle-of-lineup bat in Miguel Andujar is receiving Monday off for rest, so Bird isn't a lock to stick as the cleanup hitter for the duration of Stanton's absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...