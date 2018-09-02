Yankees' Greg Bird: On bench again Sunday

Bird is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

It's the fourth straight game bird finds himself on the bench as the Tigers' send left-hander Matt Boyd to the mound. Luke Voit earns another start at first base as Bird has started only three of the last 10 games, going 1-for-11. Voit, meanwhile, is slashing .407/.467/.852 since taking the bulk of the starting reps.

