Yankees' Greg Bird: On bench vs. lefty

Bird is not in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.

Bird will retreat to the bench with a lefty in Daniel Norris toeing the rubber for the Tigers. He's now started just two of the last seven games, with Luke Voit, who is starting at first base Saturday, starting the other five. Bird owns a lackluster .198/.285/.388 slash line through 75 games this season.

