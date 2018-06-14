Yankees' Greg Bird: Out against southpaw
Bird is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Bird will retreat to the bench with left-hander Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays. During Wednesday's loss to Washington, Bird snapped out of a mini-skid, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double. In his place, Neil Walker will man first base and bat ninth in the order.
