Yankees' Greg Bird: Out of Game 1 lineup

Bird is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bird will remain on the bench for a second straight game as manager Aaron Boone elected to give Luke Voit another start at first base following his big performance Friday. Since the beginning of the month, Bird is hitting just .127 with a .459 OPS.

