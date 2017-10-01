Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Out of Sunday's lineup

Bird is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Toronto.

Bird has started four consecutive games and managed to collect at least one hit in each outing. However the Yankees are facing the left-handed Brett Anderson on Sunday, so Chase Headley will start at first base in his place.

