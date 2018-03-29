Yankees' Greg Bird: Placed on 10-day DL

Bird (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

This was a forgone conclusion. He underwent successful surgery to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle earlier this week and is expected to miss up to eight weeks recovering. Neil Walker should start at first base against righties while Tyler Austin gets the nod against southpaws while Bird is out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories