Yankees' Greg Bird: Pops 11th homer

Bird went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays

Bird capped off a six-run first inning for the Yankees with his bases-loaded homer off Ryan Borucki. The 25-year-old has now left the yard in consecutive games -- raising his season home-run total to 11 -- after a slow start to the month (.148/.235/.295 through 17 games). He'll look to stay locked in at the plate as the Yankees kick off a two-game series with the Marlins on Tuesday.