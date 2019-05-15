Yankees' Greg Bird: Progress remains slow

Bird (foot) has yet to resume baseball activities and his progress is "going slow" according to manager Aaron Boone, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bird was moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday while he recovers from plantar fasciitis. He's well behind his initial 4-to-6 week timetable and won't be eligible to return until mid-June. It's not clear when the Yankees expect him back. The team picked up Kendrys Morales from Oakland in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday.