Yankees' Greg Bird: Progressing well in rehab

Manager Aaron Boone said Bird (ankle) is doing well in his rehab, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Bird is reportedly making solid progress as he works his way back from surgery he underwent prior to the season to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle. While the Yankees still don't have a concrete return date set for the first baseman, the team is confident he'll be back on the shorter side of his initial 6-8 week timetable.