Yankees' Greg Bird: Progressing well in rehab
Manager Aaron Boone said Bird (ankle) is doing well in his rehab, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Bird is reportedly making solid progress as he works his way back from surgery he underwent prior to the season to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle. While the Yankees still don't have a concrete return date set for the first baseman, the team is confident he'll be back on the shorter side of his initial 6-8 week timetable.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...