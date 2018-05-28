Yankees' Greg Bird: Records RBI Sunday

Bird went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Bird drove in a run during the third inning after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. He also recorded his first base knock of the season in his second game back from injury. Bird will look to get it going at the plate in his first full series against the Astros starting Monday.

