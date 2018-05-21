Yankees' Greg Bird: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Bird's (ankle) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Bird has been steadily working up the ladder on his way back to the big leagues, having already played at both High-A and Double-A. He could be just a few days from finally making his season debut. When he returns, he'll take advantage of a hitter-friendly home park and a loaded Yankees lineup, though Tyler Austin's solid performance as a deputy first baseman (.261/.324/.587 with eight homers on the year) could mean he won't be able to jump straight into a full-time starting job.