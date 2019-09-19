Yankees' Greg Bird: Resumes baseball activities

Bird (foot) has hit off a tee and run on a specialized treadmill but remains unlikely to return this season, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Bird is making slow progress in his recovery from a plantar fascia tear but has not advanced enough for the Yankees to expect a return to action in 2019. The 26-year-old appeared in only 10 games this season, hitting .171 with one homer and 16 strikeouts in 35 at-bats.