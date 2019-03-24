Yankees' Greg Bird: Returns to action Sunday

Bird (elbow) is batting third as the designated hitter in Saturday's spring game against the Twins, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Bird was expected to make his return Saturday after being hit by a pitch on the elbow Wednesday, but the team opted to give him an extra day to rest up. The 26-year-old has been battling for the first base job all spring but seems likely to serve as backup to Luke Voit, though his stay may only last as long as Aaron Hicks' (back) absence.

